Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Angel Cheng gave up her plum public relations job to teach music to the children at an orphanage in Keng Tung, Myanmar. Photo: Handout
Education

Hongkonger hopes to transform lives of orphans near Myanmar’s ‘Golden Triangle’ drug zone with music school and piano lessons

  • Angel Cheng, 34, gave up her plum public relations job and used her own money and donations from friends to buy the children instruments
  • Orphans who studied piano with her to perform in Hong Kong next month to raise funds for their music school
Topic |   City Weekend
Fiona Sun

Fiona Sun  

Updated: 10:00am, 28 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Angel Cheng gave up her plum public relations job to teach music to the children at an orphanage in Keng Tung, Myanmar. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.