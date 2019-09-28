Angel Cheng gave up her plum public relations job to teach music to the children at an orphanage in Keng Tung, Myanmar. Photo: Handout
Hongkonger hopes to transform lives of orphans near Myanmar’s ‘Golden Triangle’ drug zone with music school and piano lessons
- Angel Cheng, 34, gave up her plum public relations job and used her own money and donations from friends to buy the children instruments
- Orphans who studied piano with her to perform in Hong Kong next month to raise funds for their music school
Topic | City Weekend
Angel Cheng gave up her plum public relations job to teach music to the children at an orphanage in Keng Tung, Myanmar. Photo: Handout