Ali Faria Hussain, who was diagnosed with right hemiplegic cerebral palsy aged nine months, hopes to make waves in the world of calligraphy. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong student with cerebral palsy draws on her determined character to sketch out calligraphy dream
- Ali Faria Hussain, 18, refuses to let condition stand in the way of her passion
- She also publicly challenges discrimination, gently explaining to one impatient shopper why she was being slow at checkout
