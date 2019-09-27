Students from Pui Kiu Middle School in North Point observe the national flag-raising ceremony on campus. Chief Executive Carrie Lam has said schools cancelling National Day flag-raising ceremonies will send out an “incorrect message”. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong police caution against rise in arrests of students over protests, as education minister urges teachers and parents to ask youngsters to refrain from taking part in ‘dangerous’ rallies
- Chief Superintendent John Tse says it is worrying to see the youths breaking the law and risking themselves to face criminal convictions at a young age
- Education minister Kevin Yeung urges teachers and parents to be careful of children’s activities ahead of National Day celebrations on October 1
Topic | Hong Kong protests
