Reports of physical harassment, online hate and other forms of intimidation on campus have led Hong Kong University of Science and Technology to take action. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong University of Science and Technology launches clampdown against intimidation, doxxing and hate as protest turmoil infects another city institution
- Security strengthened, student group’s union-affiliated status suspended and disciplinary procedures opened at the public university
- Leadership warns of legal consequences following reports of physical harassment, malicious leaking of private data and intimidation, including a forced apology to camera
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Reports of physical harassment, online hate and other forms of intimidation on campus have led Hong Kong University of Science and Technology to take action. Photo: Winson Wong
Former Hong Kong leader Leung Chun-ying says education minister Kevin Yeung is “dragging his feet and harbouring evils”. Photo: Winson Wong
Former Hong Kong leader CY Leung slams education chief over cases of teachers’ protest comments on social media
- It is the first time the ex-chief executive has hit out at a serving official, as schools get embroiled in months-long anti-government movement
- Source says two public school teachers suspended, while Education Bureau confirms warning sent to two others from aided schools
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Former Hong Kong leader Leung Chun-ying says education minister Kevin Yeung is “dragging his feet and harbouring evils”. Photo: Winson Wong