Students at Chinese University on Thursday demand to speak with school officials about arrested classmates. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong protest crisis extends to schools with student actions at Chinese University, Mong Kok secondary school and college attended by shooting victim
- At S.K.H. All Saints' Middle School about 50 students, alumni and students from nearby schools gathered to denounce handling of a singing battle
- And at Chinese University, more than 100 students storm faculty building demanding to speak with the vice chancellor
