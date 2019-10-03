Channels

Students at Chinese University on Thursday demand to speak with school officials about arrested classmates. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Education

Hong Kong protest crisis extends to schools with student actions at Chinese University, Mong Kok secondary school and college attended by shooting victim

  • At S.K.H. All Saints' Middle School about 50 students, alumni and students from nearby schools gathered to denounce handling of a singing battle
  • And at Chinese University, more than 100 students storm faculty building demanding to speak with the vice chancellor
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition bill
SCMP

Chan Ho-him  

Peace Chiu  

Updated: 11:27pm, 3 Oct, 2019

Students at Chinese University on Thursday demand to speak with school officials about arrested classmates. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
