Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Members of student group Scholarism, including its convenor Joshua Wong Chi-fung, protest at Golden Bauhinia Square. Photo: Nora Tam
Education

A cause of anti-government protests or an essential tool to teach the young to think for themselves? Row over liberal studies rumbles on

  • Initiated by former chief executive Tung Chee-hwa, the city’s ex-leader is now one of the subject’s fiercest critics
  • Pro-Beijing figures want it abolished, while others say the subject matter includes facts that cannot be erased
Topic |   City Weekend
Cannix Yau

Cannix Yau  

Updated: 9:00am, 5 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Members of student group Scholarism, including its convenor Joshua Wong Chi-fung, protest at Golden Bauhinia Square. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.