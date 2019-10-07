Secondary school students form a human chain in Tsuen Wan. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong secondary schools told to inform government how many students wear masks on first day back
- Principals must also report number of students that boycott classes, take ‘abnormal leave’, or take part in ‘special incidents’
- Education Bureau says it just wants to have a better understanding of the latest situation inside schools
Topic | Hong Kong protests
