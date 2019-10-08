The 14-year-old is a Form Three pupil at Chong Gene Hang College in Chai Wan. Photo: Wikipedia
Hong Kong school says it will not expel second teen shot by police during anti-mask protest, even if he is convicted of crime
- Chong Gene Hang College in Chai Wan makes pledge with vice-principal saying it has responsibility to lead pupil to ‘right path’
- Form Three pupil has been charged with rioting and assaulting police
Topic | Hong Kong protests
