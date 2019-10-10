Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Students at St Paul’s College in Mid-Levels dress in black and wave a “revolutionary” flag. Photo: Robert Ng
Education

Hong Kong protests: students from at least two elite schools wave US and revolutionary flags on campus while others wear black for Dress Casual Day

  • About 100 students from Shatin Tsung Tsin Secondary School gather on basketball court and staircases, belting out popular protest anthem Glory to Hong Kong
  • At St Paul’s College in Mid-Levels, about 200 students sing same song, accompanied by members of the school band playing trombones, trumpets and euphoniums
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Victor Ting

Victor Ting  

Updated: 9:59pm, 10 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Students at St Paul’s College in Mid-Levels dress in black and wave a “revolutionary” flag. Photo: Robert Ng
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.