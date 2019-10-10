Students at St Paul’s College in Mid-Levels dress in black and wave a “revolutionary” flag. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong protests: students from at least two elite schools wave US and revolutionary flags on campus while others wear black for Dress Casual Day
- About 100 students from Shatin Tsung Tsin Secondary School gather on basketball court and staircases, belting out popular protest anthem Glory to Hong Kong
- At St Paul’s College in Mid-Levels, about 200 students sing same song, accompanied by members of the school band playing trombones, trumpets and euphoniums
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Students at St Paul’s College in Mid-Levels dress in black and wave a “revolutionary” flag. Photo: Robert Ng