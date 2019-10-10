Channels

Vice-Chancellor Rocky Tuan Sung-chi (second left) of Chinese University on Thursday meets students and alumni for a dialogue session in Sha Tin. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Education

Chinese University vice chancellor Rocky Tuan grilled by hundreds of angry students who demand more support for classmates arrested in anti-government protest crisis

  • Students call for statement condemning alleged police brutality and better security after riot police entered campus last weekend
  • But Tuan’s replies interrupted by students who chanted slogans, pointed laser pens, shouted profanities and sang protest songs
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Chan Ho-him

Chan Ho-him  

Updated: 12:00am, 11 Oct, 2019

Vice-Chancellor Rocky Tuan Sung-chi (second left) of Chinese University on Thursday meets students and alumni for a dialogue session in Sha Tin. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Students at Baptist University stage a protest on Tuesday over the arrest of five undergraduates. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Two Hong Kong Baptist University security guards suspended over incident in which police arrested five students

  • Four of the arrests involved the new anti-mask law, with students now demanding dismissal of guards who let police in
  • Security company agrees action by staff was insufficient, but says they will go through a ‘fair appeal mechanism’
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Brian Wong

Brian Wong  

Updated: 10:10pm, 8 Oct, 2019

Students at Baptist University stage a protest on Tuesday over the arrest of five undergraduates. Photo: Winson Wong
