Vice-Chancellor Rocky Tuan Sung-chi (second left) of Chinese University on Thursday meets students and alumni for a dialogue session in Sha Tin. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Chinese University vice chancellor Rocky Tuan grilled by hundreds of angry students who demand more support for classmates arrested in anti-government protest crisis
- Students call for statement condemning alleged police brutality and better security after riot police entered campus last weekend
- But Tuan’s replies interrupted by students who chanted slogans, pointed laser pens, shouted profanities and sang protest songs
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Students at Baptist University stage a protest on Tuesday over the arrest of five undergraduates. Photo: Winson Wong
Two Hong Kong Baptist University security guards suspended over incident in which police arrested five students
- Four of the arrests involved the new anti-mask law, with students now demanding dismissal of guards who let police in
- Security company agrees action by staff was insufficient, but says they will go through a ‘fair appeal mechanism’
