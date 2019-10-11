Pupils at schools across Hong Kong have held protests since the new term began. Photo: Dickson Lee
Protesting Hong Kong students warned they could be taking part in an illegal assembly by forming a human chain outside school
- Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung also urges students to be aware of their own safety when joining events outside school gates
- With ban on face coverings in place, Education Bureau has also asked schools to remind students not to wear masks on or outside campuses
