Dorinda Chan (left), the director of student affairs at the Open University, and Professor Tong Chong-sze, the vice president of administration and development, speaks to student protestors on Friday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Open University pushes back on Hong Kong police after officers allegedly arrive unannounced on campus to body search student
- By student union’s account, officers responding to insults chased a student into the Ho Man Tin campus conducted a body search
- President Wong Yuk-shan tells students he ‘never want any law enforcement officers to enter the campus under normal circumstances’
Topic | Universities in Hong Kong
Dorinda Chan (left), the director of student affairs at the Open University, and Professor Tong Chong-sze, the vice president of administration and development, speaks to student protestors on Friday. Photo: Jonathan Wong