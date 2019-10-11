Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Dorinda Chan (left), the director of student affairs at the Open University, and Professor Tong Chong-sze, the vice president of administration and development, speaks to student protestors on Friday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Education

Open University pushes back on Hong Kong police after officers allegedly arrive unannounced on campus to body search student

  • By student union’s account, officers responding to insults chased a student into the Ho Man Tin campus conducted a body search
  • President Wong Yuk-shan tells students he ‘never want any law enforcement officers to enter the campus under normal circumstances’
Topic |   Universities in Hong Kong
Chan Ho-him

Chan Ho-him  

Updated: 11:25pm, 11 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Dorinda Chan (left), the director of student affairs at the Open University, and Professor Tong Chong-sze, the vice president of administration and development, speaks to student protestors on Friday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.