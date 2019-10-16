Residents come to the campus to view the newly released clips. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
15-year-old Hong Kong girl found dead at sea had walked barefoot through campus before leaving school grounds on day she was last seen, new footage shows
- School management releases another 16 clips after earlier two failed to satisfy students demanding to know details of her death
- Force has dismissed claims that the girl, who had joined anti-government protests, was a victim of police brutality
