Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Institute of Technical Education in Singapore boasts lush greenery on campus and impressive teaching facilities.
Education

How Singapore has overturned perceptions of vocational education, showing Hong Kong the way forward

  • Lion City’s Institute of Technical Education offers a new look to skills-based learning, with impressive campuses, facilities and recreational amenities
Topic |   City Weekend
Peace Chiu

Peace Chiu  

Updated: 11:00am, 19 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Institute of Technical Education in Singapore boasts lush greenery on campus and impressive teaching facilities.
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.