The student, surnamed Hung, was stabbed on Saturday. Photo: Facebook
Mainland Chinese man charged with stabbing Hong Kong protester in Tai Po
- The Form Six student was handing out leaflets in Tai Po on Saturday when he was attacked with a knife in the neck and stomach
- The 22-year-old suspect was set to face one count of wounding with intent in court on Monday
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Four months since the start of the protests, Hong Kong has become familiar with intense violence, wanton destruction and a divided society, while more than 2,000 people have been arrested. Illustration: Adolfo Arranz
Four months of Hong Kong protests: how peaceful mass marches escalated to intense violence, a bitterly divided society and a loss of innocence
- An estimated 1 million people marched peacefully on June 9, calling for the withdrawal of a controversial extradition bill
- Four months on, the city has become familiar with the sight of trashed MTR stations and petrol bombs hitting the street, while more than 2,000 have been arrested
