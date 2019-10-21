Channels

The student, surnamed Hung, was stabbed on Saturday. Photo: Facebook
Education

Mainland Chinese man charged with stabbing Hong Kong protester in Tai Po

  • The Form Six student was handing out leaflets in Tai Po on Saturday when he was attacked with a knife in the neck and stomach
  • The 22-year-old suspect was set to face one count of wounding with intent in court on Monday
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Chan Ho-him

Chan Ho-him  

Updated: 2:50pm, 21 Oct, 2019

The student, surnamed Hung, was stabbed on Saturday. Photo: Facebook
Four months since the start of the protests, Hong Kong has become familiar with intense violence, wanton destruction and a divided society, while more than 2,000 people have been arrested. Illustration: Adolfo Arranz
Politics

Four months of Hong Kong protests: how peaceful mass marches escalated to intense violence, a bitterly divided society and a loss of innocence

  • An estimated 1 million people marched peacefully on June 9, calling for the withdrawal of a controversial extradition bill
  • Four months on, the city has become familiar with the sight of trashed MTR stations and petrol bombs hitting the street, while more than 2,000 have been arrested
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Gary Cheung  

Jeffie Lam  

Christy Leung  

Updated: 6:21am, 10 Oct, 2019

Four months since the start of the protests, Hong Kong has become familiar with intense violence, wanton destruction and a divided society, while more than 2,000 people have been arrested. Illustration: Adolfo Arranz
