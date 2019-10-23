A group of around 100 gathered to hand in a petition with demands for HKU chief Zhang Xiang. Photo: Chan Ho-him
Hong Kong protests: more than 2,600 sign petition demanding university chief ‘condemn police brutality’ and hold dialogue with students
- University of Hong Kong management and president Zhang Xiang ‘issued ultimatum’
- Petitioners warn of a possible escalation of campaign if their four demands are not fulfilled
