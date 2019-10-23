Channels

Rocky Tuan, vice-chancellor of Chinese University, last week issued a statement saying any proven case of assault by police must be condemned. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Education

Hong Kong’s police associations slam Chinese University head Rocky Tuan for ‘biased’ statement based on students’ accounts of alleged assaults by officers

  • Last week, Tuan said ‘any proven case of improper use of force or violation of human rights by certain police officers must be condemned’
  • But various police associations on Wednesday slammed him for neglecting ‘the principle of seeking truths’
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Phila Siu  

Elizabeth Cheung  

Updated: 9:44pm, 23 Oct, 2019

