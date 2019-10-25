Hong Kong students have a better global vision than their peers across the border, according to an academic. Photo: Shutterstock
Fresh Hong Kong graduates will earn a lot less pay working in Greater Bay Area, study finds – but there are other benefits to take into account, researchers say
- While the average starting salary for graduates is about HK$14,800 in Hong Kong, similar jobs pay a little over a third of that across the border
- Bosses in Guangdong province are more generous in paying bonuses than their Hong Kong counterparts
