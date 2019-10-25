Channels

Students form a human chain at Kowloon Park in Tsim Sha Tsui on Friday. Photo: Felix Wong
Education

Hong Kong students form human chain outside swimming competition to protest against cut in number of spectators and alleged ban on chanting slogans

  • Hong Kong Schools Sports Federation confirms cutting the number of spectators citing safety reasons, but denies asking students not to chant political slogans
  • But student groups write on social media that the federation warned pupils last week the contest would be called off if they dared to chant slogans at the venue
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Kathleen Magramo  

Victor Ting  

Updated: 12:21am, 26 Oct, 2019

Students stage a protest outside St Paul's Co-educational College in Mid-Levels over what they said was a clampdown on political expression by the school. Photo: Dickson Lee
Politics

Top Hong Kong school accused of restricting freedoms with ban on political events, fearing conflict between pupils on opposing sides of protest debate

  • Demonstration staged at St Paul’s Co-educational College over apparent decision to bar activities espousing opinions on protest crisis
  • Blanket ban introduced after school said to have treated events from opposing camps differently
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Kathleen Magramo

Kathleen Magramo  

Updated: 10:42pm, 21 Oct, 2019

