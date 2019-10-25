Students form a human chain at Kowloon Park in Tsim Sha Tsui on Friday. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong students form human chain outside swimming competition to protest against cut in number of spectators and alleged ban on chanting slogans
- Hong Kong Schools Sports Federation confirms cutting the number of spectators citing safety reasons, but denies asking students not to chant political slogans
- But student groups write on social media that the federation warned pupils last week the contest would be called off if they dared to chant slogans at the venue
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Students stage a protest outside St Paul's Co-educational College in Mid-Levels over what they said was a clampdown on political expression by the school. Photo: Dickson Lee
Top Hong Kong school accused of restricting freedoms with ban on political events, fearing conflict between pupils on opposing sides of protest debate
- Demonstration staged at St Paul’s Co-educational College over apparent decision to bar activities espousing opinions on protest crisis
- Blanket ban introduced after school said to have treated events from opposing camps differently
