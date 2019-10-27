Riot police make arrests in Sha Tin following clashes with protesters. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong tertiary institutions shy away from calls to follow Chinese University head’s comments over condemning alleged police brutality
- HKUST and PolyU say they ‘condemn violence in any form’ while Lingnan adds it will provide hotline; others decline to comment or have not responded
- Controversy comes after open letter by CUHK vice-chancellor, who said he would condemn ‘any proven case’ of police misconduct
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Rocky Tuan, vice-chancellor of Chinese University, last week issued a statement saying any proven case of assault by police must be condemned. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong’s police associations slam Chinese University head Rocky Tuan for ‘biased’ statement based on students’ accounts of alleged assaults by officers
- Last week, Tuan said ‘any proven case of improper use of force or violation of human rights by certain police officers must be condemned’
- But various police associations on Wednesday slammed him for neglecting ‘the principle of seeking truths’
