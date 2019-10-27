A mask-wearing student leaves the stage of Hong Kong Polytechnic University during the annual degree-awarding ceremony on Sunday. Photo: Handout
President of Hong Kong Polytechnic University Teng Jin-guang refuses to shake hands with students who wore masks during graduation ceremony
- Among 326 doctoral students who attended the degree ceremony on Sunday, two wore masks while walking up to the stage to receive their awards
- The university president, who shook hands with all other graduates, asked the two mask-wearing students to leave the stage with hand gesture
