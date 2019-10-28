A student protests at a graduation ceremony in Lingnan University in Tuen Mun last year, with Carrie Lam in attendance. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam a no-show at eight major universities’ graduation ceremonies, as protests and unrest continue
- The Chief Executive’s Office confirmed that she was ‘not planning’ to attend any graduation events this year
- Student groups have planned demonstrations for the upcoming annual ceremonies, and encouraged graduates to wear masks in protest
