Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Hong Kong University president Zhang Xiang speaks to students during a forum in July. Zhang has dodged the demands of students and staff in a recent petition. Photo: Winson Wong
Education

Hong Kong University president Zhang Xiang dodges student ‘ultimatum’ to condemn police brutality in city’s ongoing unrest

  • He was responding to a petition signed by more than 2,600 students, staff and alumni last week, requesting he meet four demands by October 28
  • But he instead urged all parties to have a peaceful and rational exchange of views, causing the petitioners to consider further action
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Chan Ho-him

Chan Ho-him  

Updated: 6:45pm, 29 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong University president Zhang Xiang speaks to students during a forum in July. Zhang has dodged the demands of students and staff in a recent petition. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.