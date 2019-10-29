Hong Kong University president Zhang Xiang speaks to students during a forum in July. Zhang has dodged the demands of students and staff in a recent petition. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong University president Zhang Xiang dodges student ‘ultimatum’ to condemn police brutality in city’s ongoing unrest
- He was responding to a petition signed by more than 2,600 students, staff and alumni last week, requesting he meet four demands by October 28
- But he instead urged all parties to have a peaceful and rational exchange of views, causing the petitioners to consider further action
