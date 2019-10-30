Masked students vandalise classrooms at the Hong Kong Design Institute. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong Design Institute vandalised for second straight day after school chiefs fail to show up for meeting with students
- School bosses had promised to meet students over the handling of campus security camera footage of 15-year-old girl whose body was found in sea
- Masked youths trash computers and projectors in labs and classrooms while carpet of faculty office is set on fire
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Masked students vandalise classrooms at the Hong Kong Design Institute. Photo: Xiaomei Chen