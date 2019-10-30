Students from Pui Kiu Middle School in North Point observing the national flag-raising ceremony in August. Photo: Nora Tam
The number of schools in Hong Kong which held flag-raising ceremonies to mark National Day falls to a 10-year-low
- Only 56 per cent of 204 schools polled held the event on October 1, down from 79 per cent in 2018
- Some education experts say schools should decide for themselves whether they want to resume the flag-raising ceremonies
National education in Hong Kong
