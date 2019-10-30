Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Hong Kong Polytechnic University graduates holding up five fingers in reference to ‘five key demands, not one less’, during a flash mob protest. Photo: Sam Tsang
Education

Dozens of Hong Kong Polytechnic University students defy management’s warning by wearing masks during their graduation ceremony

  • Graduates have been told that they will not receive a handshake from department heads if they cover up their faces
  • Some students also hold up their palms on stage to symbolise the five demands by anti-government protesters
Topic |   National education in Hong Kong
Chan Ho-him

Chan Ho-him  

Updated: 11:13pm, 30 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong Polytechnic University graduates holding up five fingers in reference to ‘five key demands, not one less’, during a flash mob protest. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.