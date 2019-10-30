Hong Kong Polytechnic University graduates holding up five fingers in reference to ‘five key demands, not one less’, during a flash mob protest. Photo: Sam Tsang
Dozens of Hong Kong Polytechnic University students defy management’s warning by wearing masks during their graduation ceremony
- Graduates have been told that they will not receive a handshake from department heads if they cover up their faces
- Some students also hold up their palms on stage to symbolise the five demands by anti-government protesters
