Students at St Paul’s school have protested in support of the anti-government movement in recent moths. Photo: Dickson Lee
Top Hong Kong school St Paul’s Co-educational College warns pupils against anti-government protests at campus
- Governors say students who join unlawful assemblies are breaking the rules and should refrain from ‘using the school’ to promote their views
- Anyone who does so could be disciplined, they say
Topic | Hong Kong protests
