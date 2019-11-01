Teachers have a role to play to reduce gender bias at an early age, says Sylvia Yun from Chinese University. Photo: Shutterstock
Gender stereotyping can be reduced at a young age with proper intervention, study conducted on Hong Kong children finds
- Discrimination against gender nonconformity may have an early origin, researcher Ivy Wong says
- Teachers have a role to play in reducing gender bias, according to Sylvia Yun from gender studies programme at Chinese University
Topic | Gender equality
Teachers have a role to play to reduce gender bias at an early age, says Sylvia Yun from Chinese University. Photo: Shutterstock