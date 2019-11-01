Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Students set up camp outside the HKU president’s office after threatening a day earlier to escalate action over his response to the protests. Photo: Edmond So
Education

Hong Kong University students descend on President Zhang Xiang’s office and home, demanding he condemns police handling of protests

  • Angered by protest policing and mask ban, students turn ire on heads of two universities
  • Hard-core group of about 10 target HKU president’s home, spraying graffiti and throwing objects
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Chan Ho-him  

Martin Choi  

Updated: 6:32pm, 1 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Students set up camp outside the HKU president’s office after threatening a day earlier to escalate action over his response to the protests. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.