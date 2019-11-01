Students set up camp outside the HKU president’s office after threatening a day earlier to escalate action over his response to the protests. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong University students descend on President Zhang Xiang’s office and home, demanding he condemns police handling of protests
- Angered by protest policing and mask ban, students turn ire on heads of two universities
- Hard-core group of about 10 target HKU president’s home, spraying graffiti and throwing objects
Topic | Hong Kong protests
