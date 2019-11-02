Letters were also sent out to kindergartens about the new mask law. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong education chief reveals he has apologised to some kindergarten heads over letter sent out about new mask law
- Kevin Yeung was grilled by lawmakers from across the political divide over issues both in and outside schools over recent months
- Education Bureau had sent out letter to all schools, including kindergartens, reminding pupils not to wear masks
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Letters were also sent out to kindergartens about the new mask law. Photo: Sam Tsang