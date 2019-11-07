Chinese University students wear masks during a march before the graduation ceremony. Photo: Winson Wong
Chinese University students wear masks and chant Hong Kong protest slogans during national anthem at graduation, forcing ceremony to be cut short
- Event halted after vice chancellor Rocky Tuan confers degrees as disputes break out
- Mainland student taken away by security guards after threatening others with a knife
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Chinese University students wear masks during a march before the graduation ceremony. Photo: Winson Wong