Hong Kong has been rocked by nearly five months of anti-government protests, with students among the bulk of demonstrators. Photo: Sam Tsang
More than 40 per cent of Hong Kong secondary school students highly stressed, with nearly a quarter anxious about tense social climate, poll finds
- Survey under the Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups conducted on 2,685 students from 14 secondary schools in September and October
- Hotline counselling service operator also cites case of pupil being ostracised over political differences
Topic | Hong Kong protests
