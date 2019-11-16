Jesse So started learning to play violin at six, after surgery to improve the hearing in her left ear. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Just like Beethoven: Teenager won’t let hearing loss stop her love for music and playing the violin
- Student wins award for perseverance in overcoming physical disabilities, social barriers
- Brother encouraged her with books about Beethoven, who became deaf as an adult
Topic | Education
Jesse So started learning to play violin at six, after surgery to improve the hearing in her left ear. Photo: K.Y. Cheng