Queen Elizabeth School opened in Mong Kok in 1954. The school was founded to coincide with Queen Elizabeth’s coronation. Photo: Handout
‘This is our darkest hour’: students at Queen Elizabeth School ask British monarch for help during Hong Kong’s anti-government protest crisis
- Six students write to Buckingham Palace to ask queen to weigh in on protesters' demands and allegations of police brutality
- Letter starts with plea for queen to support the ‘defence of freedom and democracy’ in Hong Kong
