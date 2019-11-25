Channels

Some of the starkest images of the Hong Kong protests were captured at Chinese University’s sports ground on November 12. The campus has now reopened. Photo: Winson Wong
Education

Hong Kong protests: Chinese University campus reopens after tear gas and petrol bomb carnage, with some wearing masks fearing toxic threat

  • Hundreds of students and members of staff return to Chinese University, a scene of extreme protest violence earlier this month
  • Some question decision to reopen the Sha Tin campus with toxicity levels still being tested
Chan Ho-him

Chan Ho-him  

Updated: 6:30pm, 25 Nov, 2019

Police chase protesters at Chinese University in Sha Tin. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Campus clashes as universities become new battleground in Hong Kong anti-government unrest

  • Chinese University’s Sha Tin site was again plunged into hours-long confrontations between police and demonstrators
  • Protesters were angered by a student’s recent death, and by school bosses’ response to citywide turmoil
SCMP

Chan Ho-him  

Karen Zhang  

Sum Lok-kei  

Updated: 1:33am, 13 Nov, 2019

Police chase protesters at Chinese University in Sha Tin. Photo: Winson Wong
