Some of the starkest images of the Hong Kong protests were captured at Chinese University’s sports ground on November 12. The campus has now reopened. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong protests: Chinese University campus reopens after tear gas and petrol bomb carnage, with some wearing masks fearing toxic threat
- Hundreds of students and members of staff return to Chinese University, a scene of extreme protest violence earlier this month
- Some question decision to reopen the Sha Tin campus with toxicity levels still being tested
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Police chase protesters at Chinese University in Sha Tin. Photo: Winson Wong
Campus clashes as universities become new battleground in Hong Kong anti-government unrest
- Chinese University’s Sha Tin site was again plunged into hours-long confrontations between police and demonstrators
- Protesters were angered by a student’s recent death, and by school bosses’ response to citywide turmoil
