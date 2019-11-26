Anti-government protesters set up roadblocks and other defences outside Baptist University in Kowloon Tong earlier this month. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Baptist University president Roland Chin to step down but insists ongoing Hong Kong protests have nothing to do with decision
- Roland Chin, 68, says in a letter to students, staff and alumni that the only reason he is retiring is because he has passed normal retirement age
- He says he considered staying on after his five-year tenure ends next August, but his family said no
Topic | Universities in Hong Kong
Anti-government protesters set up roadblocks and other defences outside Baptist University in Kowloon Tong earlier this month. Photo: Xiaomei Chen