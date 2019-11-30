Roads near City University dormitories in Kowloon Tong are strewn with bricks and other obstacles during a protest. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong protests: City University reveals bill to fix vandalised campus will run to hundreds of millions of dollars
- CityU is the first of six universities which were damaged during recent anti-government protests to provide an estimate in a public statement
- Masked protesters vandalised CityU’s main administration building, sabotaged president’s office and broke into laboratories this month
A protester who calls himself “Riot Chef”, and who says he was a volunteer cook for protesters, sits in a canteen in PolyU. Photo: Reuters/Leah Millis
From war zone to ‘prison’: voices from Polytechnic University siege, site of some of the worst violence amid Hong Kong’s protest crisis
- Radicals and volunteers give their account of being part of the fierce clashes with police
- Wrecked campus turned into a wasteland as stand-off dragged on for more than a week
