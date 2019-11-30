Channels

Roads near City University dormitories in Kowloon Tong are strewn with bricks and other obstacles during a protest. Photo: May Tse
Education

Hong Kong protests: City University reveals bill to fix vandalised campus will run to hundreds of millions of dollars

  • CityU is the first of six universities which were damaged during recent anti-government protests to provide an estimate in a public statement
  • Masked protesters vandalised CityU’s main administration building, sabotaged president’s office and broke into laboratories this month
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Chan Ho-him

Chan Ho-him  

Updated: 9:48pm, 30 Nov, 2019

Roads near City University dormitories in Kowloon Tong are strewn with bricks and other obstacles during a protest. Photo: May Tse
A protester who calls himself “Riot Chef”, and who says he was a volunteer cook for protesters, sits in a canteen in PolyU. Photo: Reuters/Leah Millis
Politics

From war zone to ‘prison’: voices from Polytechnic University siege, site of some of the worst violence amid Hong Kong’s protest crisis

  • Radicals and volunteers give their account of being part of the fierce clashes with police
  • Wrecked campus turned into a wasteland as stand-off dragged on for more than a week
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Phila Siu  

Alvin Lum  

Victor Ting  

Jeffie Lam  

Sum Lok-kei  

Chris Lau  

Updated: 11:36am, 29 Nov, 2019

A protester who calls himself “Riot Chef”, and who says he was a volunteer cook for protesters, sits in a canteen in PolyU. Photo: Reuters/Leah Millis
