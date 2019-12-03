Channels

A protester hurls a petrol bomb during clashes at Chinese University. Photo: Felix Wong
Education

Chinese University president Rocky Tuan, who was tear-gassed during attempt to mediate between protesters and police, returns to work after days in hospital

  • Tuan says he is now ‘fully engaged’ in his responsibilities after care from city’s medical professionals
  • In open letter to students and university staff, Tuan also apologises for disruption to work and studies after campus evacuation
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Chan Ho-him

Chan Ho-him  

Updated: 11:02pm, 3 Dec, 2019

A protester hurls a petrol bomb during clashes at Chinese University. Photo: Felix Wong
A total of 3,989 petrol bombs, 1,339 pieces of explosives and 601 bottles of corrosive liquid were found at PolyU. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Hong Kong protests: more petrol bombs and offensive weapons found at Polytechnic University on Sunday

  • University alerted police and firefighters on Sunday, when a further 41 petrol bombs and other weapons were uncovered
  • Police and firefighters, who had to suspend operations because of protests near the campus, plan to continue their work on Monday
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Danny Mok

Danny Mok  

Updated: 9:17am, 2 Dec, 2019

A total of 3,989 petrol bombs, 1,339 pieces of explosives and 601 bottles of corrosive liquid were found at PolyU. Photo: Sam Tsang
