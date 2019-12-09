Polytechnic University in Hung Hom was besieged by police last month as student protesters held out inside. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong’s battered universities work to recover from turmoil that turned them into battlegrounds between protesters and police
- Schools resort to holding classes in hotels and making students video themselves taking exams at home
- But measures such as online seminars to allow students to continue learning have led some to ask for tuition refunds
Topic | Hong Kong protests
