Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung wants principals to investigate teachers arrested in relation to the protests, to protect the welfare of children and the wider school community. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong protests: schools must act to ensure arrested teachers do not threaten pupil safety, education chief Kevin Yeung says
- Principals told to assess risks posed by teachers accused of protest-related offences, lawmaker demands presumption of innocence is upheld
- Teacher, 31, appears before magistrates on Wednesday charged with possessing an instrument fit for unlawful purposes
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung wants principals to investigate teachers arrested in relation to the protests, to protect the welfare of children and the wider school community. Photo: May Tse
Hard-core protesters launch petrol bombs outside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University during unrest that police labelled a riot. Photo: Kyodo
Hong Kong Polytechnic University reopens to some staff and students, weeks after its descent into protest war zone
- Academics and postgraduate students return after campus was devastated by clashes last month
- Violent exchanges of tear gas and petrol bombs last month led to police siege of radical protesters
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Hard-core protesters launch petrol bombs outside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University during unrest that police labelled a riot. Photo: Kyodo