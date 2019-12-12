Hong Kong remained the top scorer in the Greater China region in English language proficiency. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong students stood third in English proficiency in Asia in 2018, IELTS rankings reveal
- On a 9-band IELTS scale, Hong Kong students scored an average of 6.53 in 2018
- Students from Malaysia and the Philippines scored an average of 6.88 and 6.81 respectively
