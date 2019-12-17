Teddy Tang speaks to the press outside Polytechnic University at the end of the police siege. Photo: Edmond So
Head of Hong Kong principals’ association calls for amnesty for Polytechnic University radicals

  • Chairman of Hong Kong Association of the Heads of Secondary Schools helped convince 300 underage protesters to leave cordoned-off campus
  • Teddy Tang said incident made him realise that finding common ground was essential to solving political crisis
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 10:31am, 17 Dec, 2019

Hong Kong police on Saturday cracked the second bomb plot in a week as officers arrested three men in Tuen Mun. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong court denies bail for suspects caught with remote-controlled bomb believed to be intended to injure police at protests

  • Three Tuen Mun residents charged with one count each of making an explosive substance and conspiracy to wound with intent
  • Courts hears that bomb was capable of detonation from up to 50 metres away – case continues March 30
Brian Wong

Updated: 10:06pm, 16 Dec, 2019

