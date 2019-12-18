Rocky Tuan tries to defuse tensions during the second day of protesters’ occupation of Chinese University’s campus, which ran from November 11 to 15. Photo: Sam Tsang
Chinese University of Hong Kong president Rocky Tuan named one of world’s most influential academics by Times Higher Education
- Tuan’s intervention in protests praised by British publication for ‘reaching out to students, calling for end to violence’
- The CUHK president was tear-gassed as he tried to mediate between police and radicals during intense campus clashes
Topic | Hong Kong protests
