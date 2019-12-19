The global civil aviation market is shifting east to Asia, with China the main impetus, creating thousands of new jobs in the industry. Photo: Reuters
The sky is the limit as job prospects in aviation soar
- With China tipped to become the world’s largest civil aviation market within five years, HKUST can help supply aeronautical engineers
Topic | Postgraduate Degrees
The global civil aviation market is shifting east to Asia, with China the main impetus, creating thousands of new jobs in the industry. Photo: Reuters