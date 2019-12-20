Chinese President Xi Jinping meets students and teachers at the Premier School Affiliated to Hou Kong Middle School, in Macau. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong education minister says no plans to make patriotic education a separate subject, day after President Xi Jinping praises Macau’s approach to topic

  • Chinese leader pointed to inclusion in Macau syllabus as factor in successful implementation of ‘one country, two systems’
  • But city’s education chief Kevin Yeung says city will continue to promote sense of national identity through different means
Topic |   Anti-mainland China sentiments
Natalie Wong

Natalie Wong

Updated: 9:00pm, 20 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets students and teachers at the Premier School Affiliated to Hou Kong Middle School, in Macau. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE