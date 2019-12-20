Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung reveals the Education Bureau’s latest figures during a press conference. Photo: Winson Wong
At least 80 Hong Kong teachers have been arrested over anti-government protests, as education chief reveals at least four have resigned or been suspended
- Education minister Kevin Yeung urges city’s schools to suspend teachers out of concern for students’ safety
- Bureau also reveals that 123 teachers have been investigated over allegations of misconduct related to the civil unrest
