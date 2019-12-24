Polytechnic University, and the areas around it, were the scene of major clashes between protesters and police in November. Photo: Sam Tsang
Polytechnic University campus, battered by Hong Kong anti-government protests, to reopen mid-January

  • Police laid siege to Polytechnic University’s Hung Hom site after violent clashes with demonstrators in November
  • Campus chiefs set a date for reopening, after ‘preliminary safety assessments of the buildings on campus’
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 1:11pm, 24 Dec, 2019

