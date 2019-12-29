Li Kin-man was inspired to start the sessions by a former pupil at his secondary school in Kwai Chung. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong protests: school principal hoping to bring warring sides together one sharing session at a time

  • Meeting with a former student inspired Li Kin-man to conduct forums involving pupils, teachers, and barristers
  • The secondary school head plans to invite police to session in January
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Chan Ho-him

Chan Ho-him

Updated: 8:00pm, 29 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Li Kin-man was inspired to start the sessions by a former pupil at his secondary school in Kwai Chung. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chan Ho-him

Chan Ho-him

Chan Ho-him is a reporter for the Hong Kong desk focused on covering education policies. He joined the Post in 2019. Prior to that, he was an investigative reporter at Ming Pao.