Li Kin-man was inspired to start the sessions by a former pupil at his secondary school in Kwai Chung. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong protests: school principal hoping to bring warring sides together one sharing session at a time
- Meeting with a former student inspired Li Kin-man to conduct forums involving pupils, teachers, and barristers
- The secondary school head plans to invite police to session in January
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Li Kin-man was inspired to start the sessions by a former pupil at his secondary school in Kwai Chung. Photo: Jonathan Wong