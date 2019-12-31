About 80 teachers and teaching assistants had been arrested over the protests. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong school principals feeling strain over education chief’s job warning in relation to dealing with teachers facing protest complaints, group warns
- Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung had said head teachers deemed unsuitable over their handling of protest-related complaints could face axe
- Hong Kong Association of the Heads of Secondary Schools says Education Bureau should trust principals
Topic | Hong Kong protests
About 80 teachers and teaching assistants had been arrested over the protests. Photo: Sam Tsang