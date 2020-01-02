Against an increase of 1,400 secondary school aspirants over last year, only about 100 seats have been added to English-medium schools that are preferred more by parents. Phone: Xiaomei Chen
Parents brace for fierce competition as 55,000 children will enter the race for gaining admission to Hong Kong’s secondary schools this year
- Against an increase of 1,400 secondary school aspirants over last year, only about 100 seats have been added to English-medium schools that are preferred more by parents
- Pupils applying for secondary school places will rise further from 63,300 in 2020/21 to 74,000 in 2024/25, government figures say
