Against an increase of 1,400 secondary school aspirants over last year, only about 100 seats have been added to English-medium schools that are preferred more by parents. Phone: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Education

Parents brace for fierce competition as 55,000 children will enter the race for gaining admission to Hong Kong’s secondary schools this year

  • Against an increase of 1,400 secondary school aspirants over last year, only about 100 seats have been added to English-medium schools that are preferred more by parents
  • Pupils applying for secondary school places will rise further from 63,300 in 2020/21 to 74,000 in 2024/25, government figures say
Topic |   Hong Kong schools
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 7:13pm, 2 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Against an increase of 1,400 secondary school aspirants over last year, only about 100 seats have been added to English-medium schools that are preferred more by parents. Phone: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chan Ho-him

Chan Ho-him

Chan Ho-him is a reporter for the Hong Kong desk focused on covering education policies. He joined the Post in 2019. Prior to that, he was an investigative reporter at Ming Pao.